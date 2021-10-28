Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.03

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 97 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the second quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

