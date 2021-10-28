Callisto Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.33 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $32.33 million and approximately $228,788.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,378.79 or 0.07108252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00087078 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

