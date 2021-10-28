Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 544,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $162.99.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.56.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.