Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.340-$5.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.460-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.85. 544,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,983. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.