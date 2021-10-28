Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$4.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.