Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equals Group (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group (LON:EQLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.
Equals Group stock opened at GBX 68.70 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.80.
Equals Group Company Profile
