Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Equals Group (LON:EQLS)

Equals Group (LON:EQLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.65% from the company’s current price.

Equals Group stock opened at GBX 68.70 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55. Equals Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.80.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

