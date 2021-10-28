Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $914.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,092 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,302 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

