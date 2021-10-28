Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Canadian Tire stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

