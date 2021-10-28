CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CannaGrow stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. CannaGrow has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About CannaGrow
