Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.88. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in uniQure by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after buying an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in uniQure by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 260,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

