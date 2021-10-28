Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.11

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.79. Capcom shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 1,721 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -0.43.
Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.