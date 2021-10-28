Capital International Inc. CA Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $340.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.21 and a fifty-two week high of $374.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.84.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

