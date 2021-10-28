Capital International Investors Has $236.64 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.23% of Rio Tinto Group worth $236,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,288,000 after buying an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

