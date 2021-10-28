Capital International Investors Has $400.76 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,449 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.88% of Trip.com Group worth $400,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

