Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.47% of British American Tobacco worth $394,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 576,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 237,632 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after acquiring an additional 393,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Price Michael F purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 633,039 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.