Capital International Investors Sells 7,607 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,406,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.90% of Amphenol worth $369,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

