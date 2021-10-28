Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Capital One Financial worth $250,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $152.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

