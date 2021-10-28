Capital One Financial Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Equal Weight

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.
MTDR opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
