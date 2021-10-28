Capital One Financial Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Equal Weight

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.36.

MTDR opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

