Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. Denbury has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $84.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.