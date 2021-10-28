Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.21

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.21 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 55.90 ($0.73), with a volume of 31,246 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £62.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.35.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

