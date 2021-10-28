Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 97,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

