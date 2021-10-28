Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 34,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,751. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

