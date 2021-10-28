Carriage Services’ (CSV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research raised their target price on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $5.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 5,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,562. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The company has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

