Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

