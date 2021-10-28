Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.58% of Casa Systems worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casa Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

