CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CBIZ updated its FY21 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE CBZ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

