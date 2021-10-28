CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $37.88. CBIZ shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 327 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CBIZ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 31.0% during the third quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

