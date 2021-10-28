Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.53% of Cboe Global Markets worth $575,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $130.14 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.87.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

