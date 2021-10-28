CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.60. 1,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full service banking through the First Columbia Bank & Trust Co It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

