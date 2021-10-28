Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Central Japan Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.390 EPS.

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 83,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,798. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Central Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

