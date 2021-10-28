Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of CPF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $775.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

