Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Up 0%

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 1,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Century Financial Corp. (Michigan) is a bank holding company of Century Bank and Trust, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit products, primarily checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also provides lending products such as residential mortgage, commercial, and installment consumer loans.

