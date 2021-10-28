ChainX (PCX) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00007148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $48.92 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00069968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00094780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,547.05 or 1.01062522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.26 or 0.06938029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

