Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chalice Gold Mines (OTC:CGMLF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGMLF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,000 shares.

About Chalice Gold Mines

Chalice Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the development of mineral projects. The company operates through the Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate segments. Its portfolio include Pyramid Hill Gold and King Leopold Nickel projects. The company was founded by Timothy Rupert Barr Goyder on October 13, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

