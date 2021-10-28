ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $24.40

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.40, but opened at $26.35. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 9,510 shares traded.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.07 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

