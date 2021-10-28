ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.42% of ChannelAdvisor worth $25,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,254,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

