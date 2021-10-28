ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $52,479.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,558.53 or 1.00208908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00042728 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00654789 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

