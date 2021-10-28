Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.73. 1,665,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.