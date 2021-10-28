Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 76.7% in October

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the September 30th total of 387,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

CGIFF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

