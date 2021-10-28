Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by 49.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.7%.

Shares of CQP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.04. 162,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,591. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $66,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CQP. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

