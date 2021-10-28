China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 227.4% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 227.4% from the September 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 billion for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.