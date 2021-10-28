Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,992.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $99,888,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,766.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1,642.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

