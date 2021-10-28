Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,766.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,642.58. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

