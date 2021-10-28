Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in October

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

CHYHY opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $27.13.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

