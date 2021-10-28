Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Shares of CB opened at $190.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.39. Chubb has a 12-month low of $125.56 and a 12-month high of $196.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

