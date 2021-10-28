Chubb (NYSE:CB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $196.87 and last traded at $195.36, with a volume of 55842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.27.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 24.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after purchasing an additional 351,677 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

