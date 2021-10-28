CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.42% of CI Financial worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

CIXX stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.