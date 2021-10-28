CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,479 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Seabridge Gold worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SA. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

