CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.82.

Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

