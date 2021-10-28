CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys Shares of 9,904 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ferrari by 2.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $231.44 on Thursday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.29 and a one year high of $236.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RACE. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

